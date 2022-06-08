UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

Four persons died while two others sustained grave injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycles on the Panipat-Khatima highway near Jagahedi village here on Wednesday, police said. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Solanki, the deceased were identified as Vipin Kumar (30), his wife Meenu (28), Sachin (22), and Nitin Kumar (23) of Titawi village. Six persons, traveling on three bikes, were on their way to Muzaffarnagar from Titawi village when the accident took place, police said. Those injured were shifted to a district hospital in serious condition, they added. Police seized the truck abandoned by the driver who fled from the spot after the accident.

