PM Modi greets Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.
''Greetings to everyone, especially my Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on Jyeshtha Ashtami. We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for everyone's well-being and prosperity,'' he tweeted.
Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on this day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
There is so much that we can and will do together: PM Narendra Modi during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.
Kashmiri Pandits meet CM Kejriwal, voice concern on being treated as 'vote bank'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags new railway lines in TN, built at a total cost of over Rs 1,000 crore.
Terrorists kill Hindu teacher in J&K's Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten mass migration from valley
J-K: Kashmiri Pandits warn of mass migration if govt provides no solution against terrorism within 24 hours