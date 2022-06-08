Left Menu

PM Modi greets Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

''Greetings to everyone, especially my Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on Jyeshtha Ashtami. We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for everyone's well-being and prosperity,'' he tweeted.

Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on this day.

