Vehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin, at least 10 injured - Gemany's rbb24

A vehicle drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin, injuring at least 10 people, German public broadcaster rbb24 reported on Wednesday, citing emergency services.

No further information was immediately available. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)

