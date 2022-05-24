Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: Ending Russian coal manageable due to countries like SAfrica

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:56 IST
Germany's Scholz: Ending Russian coal manageable due to countries like SAfrica
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that his country would be able to stop importing Russian coal by autumn thanks to other suppliers, such as South Africa.

"This is something that is very manageable," said Scholz during a joint news conference in Pretoria with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022