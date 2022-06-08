Vehicle drives into pedestrians in Berlin, injuries reported
- Country:
- Germany
German authorities say a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, reportedly injuring several people.
Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained.
It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.
He couldn't immediately confirm a report by public broadcaster RBB that at least 10 people had been injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- Kurfuerstendamm
- Martin Dams
- Dams
- German
ALSO READ
Hertha Berlin beats Hamburg to clinch Bundesliga survival
Ukraine seeks Marder vehicles and Leopard tanks from Berlin, Kuleba says
Deutsche Bank launches Berlin tech hub, draws staff from Russia operations
Berlin to supply arms to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv -Scholz
Car drives into a crowd in Berlin, one dead - Bild