Ukraine's Zelenskiy raises Russia's treatment of POWs on call with Scholz
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he raised the issue of Russia's compliance with international rules governing the treatment of prisoners of war during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday. Zelenskiy and Scholz also discussed enhancing defence support for Ukraine and global food security, the Ukrainian leader tweeted.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he raised the issue of Russia's compliance with international rules governing the treatment of prisoners of war during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday. He did not elaborate further about the prisoners.
More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Tass news agency cited a Russian law enforcement source as saying on Tuesday. Zelenskiy and Scholz also discussed enhancing defence support for Ukraine and global food security, the Ukrainian leader tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges allies to pressure Moscow on prisoner swap
Ukrainian tennis player laments lack of support in her sport
Entertainment News Roundup: Community-led Lakata film 'War Pony' debuts at Cannes; Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion and more
Russia says it struck Ukrainian arms depot storing shells for U.S.-made artillery weapons
FEATURE-Ukrainian refugees find haven at French castle