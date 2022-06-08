Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:43 IST
2018 CS assault case: Delhi court dismisses chief secy's plea against Arvind Kejriwal's discharge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed an application of former chief secretary Anshu Prakash against the discharge of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case related to the alleged assault on the bureaucrat in 2018.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel upheld a magisterial court's findings that had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and nine other AAP MLAs in the case.

Prakash had challenged the trial court order, contending that it erred in its judgment discharging the politicians in the case.

The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018.

The trial court had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and other AAP MLAs - Rajesh Rishi, Nitin Tyagi, Praveen Kumar, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, and Dinesh Mohania - in the case.

The court had, however, ordered the framing of charges against AAP MLAs Amanullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the case.

Kejriwal, Sisodia, and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018.

Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the high court.

The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

