Mumbai: Man booked for raping woman he befriended on social media

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman he befriended on social media in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place earlier this week when the 35-year-old accused allegedly met the victim and took her to an undisclosed location in Chembur and raped her, an official from Tilak Nagar police said.The accused had gotten acquainted with the victim on social media and during their online chats, the latter had informed him that she was under a lot of debt and needed help to repay them, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:33 IST
Kamble had allegedly told the victim that he would help her repay the debts, and following the assault, the accused stopped taking her calls, the official said. Based on a complaint, an FIR under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, who has not been arrested as yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

