Germany never gave fixed date on weapons delivery, says govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:41 IST
Germany has never given a fixed date when it comes to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday in response to reports about delays.
"What's clear is that everything we have decided to deliver and have announced, we want to deliver as soon as possible," added the spokesperson.
Germany still has not received a request from Spain about sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, added the spokesperson.
