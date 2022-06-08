Ukrainian envoy says Black Sea export agreement only possible with Kyiv's involvement

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Wednesday that no agreement to secure its grain exports via the Black Sea was possible without Kyiv's involvement and accused Russia of putting forward unrealistic proposals such as checking vessels.

The ambassador, Vasyl Bodnar, told an online briefing it was important for Kyiv for Turkey to continue meditating on the matter and for it to keep talking to both Kyiv and Moscow.

