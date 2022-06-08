Mohali man found dead in car; police says prima facie, a case of suicide

A man was found dead with a gunshot injury in a car in Mohali, police said on Wednesday. Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, Vivek Sheel Soni said, ''There is an entry wound of a bullet on the right side of his head. The pistol from which the fire took place was recovered from his right hand.'' The body of one Karanpal Sharma, a resident of Jal Vayu Vihar in Mohali, was found in his car near his residence at around 6 am, police said.

The SSP said that a forensic team reached the spot examined the scene of crime soon after. ''Upon examination, the entry wound showed point-blank fire and the right hand in which the weapon was found tested positive for gunshot residue in preliminary tests by the forensic team,'' he said.

Police have also recovered nine bullets from the right pocket of the deceased, he said, adding that the matter seems to be that of suicide and is being examined thoroughly. An FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on the statement of Surinder Kumar, the father of the deceased, police said.

