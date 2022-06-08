Left Menu

Garland to announce team conducting critical incident review of Uvalde school shooting, says U.S. DOJ

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will on Wednesday announce a team conducting a critical incident review of last month's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Garland is expected to make the announcement and meet with department officials and external experts conducting the review at noon ET (1600 GMT), the Justice Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

