Garland to announce team conducting critical incident review of Uvalde school shooting, says U.S. DOJ
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will on Wednesday announce a team conducting a critical incident review of last month's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Garland is expected to make the announcement and meet with department officials and external experts conducting the review at noon ET (1600 GMT), the Justice Department said.
