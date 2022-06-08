Mumbai Customs disposes of 2,040 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 225 cr

The Mumbai Customs on Wednesday destroyed 2,040 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs 225 crore at Taloja MIDC area in Navi Mumbai, an official said. The activity was carried out at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd site on the occasion of Drug Destruction Day, a statement issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. At least 1,064 kg of methamphetamine, 238 kg mephedrone, 483 kg ephedrine and 204 kg Madrax, totally valued at Rs 225 crore, were destroyed under the supervision of Roopam Kapur, chief commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone III, it said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri and other senior officials from the finance ministry virtually witnessed the process at six locations, including Guwahati, Lucknow and Mumbai, the statement said.

At least 42 tonnes of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed at special operations carried out at 14 locations in the country, it mentioned. ''Due to good coordination among drug enforcement agencies, particularly DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) with other law enforcement agencies and robust use of data analytics, the department has been able to identify cases and book the offenders,'' CBIC Chairman Johri said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)