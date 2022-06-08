Left Menu

Ukraine pushed back to outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:31 IST
Ukrainian forces have been pushed back by a Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and now only control its outskirts, the region's governor told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Wednesday.

Ukrainian special forces launched a counteroffensive days ago and cleared almost half of the city, but it made no sense for them to stay when Russia started levelling the area with shelling and air strikes, the official, Serhiy Gaidai, was quoted as saying.

"...Our (forces) now again control only the outskirts of the city. But the fighting is still going on, our (forces) are defending Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

