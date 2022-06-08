Police sought red-corner notice against gangster days ahead of Moosewala's murder

Just 10 days before the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the state police had sought a red-corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken the responsibility for the murder.

Officials on Wednesday said the red-corner was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.

A red-corner notice allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad.

The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, they said. The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson on Wednesday said the state police has not been leaving any stone unturned for the extradition of gangster Goldy Brar.

The spokesperson said the red-corner notice would pave a way for his extradition to India.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Brar had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala's murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala.

The police spokesperson said they also sought a red-corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran.

Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in recent past, is now based in Pakistan.

Rinda, backed by Pakistan's ISI, has also been responsible for smuggling a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in India, said police.

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered from four persons arrested in Karnal in May also belonged to Rinda.

Recently, he was responsible for a rocket-propelled grenade attack on the state police’s Mohali-based intelligence headquarters and and IED attack on a police post in Kahlwan of Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.

Police said the red-corner notice against Rinda has been sought in two cases registered in Patiala and one in Rajpura.

The proposal is under process at the level of the CBI for liaison with Interpol, said the spokesperson while adding that on the execution of the notice, an extradition proposal will be moved through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.

