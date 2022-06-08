Left Menu

Ketamine worth Rs 4.90 crore incinerated: Customs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:54 IST
Nearly 25 kilograms of banned drug ketamine worth Rs 4.90 crore seized in various incidents were destroyed by burning here, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

The drugs were seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Commemorating 'Drugs Destruction Day' being observed on Wednesday and on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's Independence), the officials incinerated the contraband -- ketamine hydrochloride -- in an incineration plant at the biomedical facility in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, a release from Commissioner of Customs, K R Uday Bhaskar said.

Members of the drug disposal committee along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai destroyed the drug weighing a total of 24.96 kg worth Rs 4.90 crore in the presence of the public, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

