Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala murder: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:59 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.

The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

