BJP attacks Kejriwal over Jain case

Keeping up its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his defence of Satyendar Jain, the BJP on Wednesday asked him if he will continue to vouch for the jailed minister's innocence even after the Enforcement Directorate's seizure of over Rs 2.85 cr cash and 133 gold coins. Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor for his support to his ministerial colleague despite his arrest by the ED in a case of money laundering. Does Kejriwal still believe that Jain is innocent, she asked. The ED had tweeted on Tuesday that its search on the premises of Jain and those linked to him revealed various ''incriminating'' documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from ''unexplained'' sources. Kejriwal had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been targeting his party with full force, especially its governments in Punjab and Delhi. You have the strength of all (probe) agencies, but God is with his party, he had claimed. The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal over his stout defence of Jain, with Irani firing off 10 questions to him recently. She had also cited an incriminating order of Income Tax department regarding the suspected money laundering by Jain and noted that the Delhi High Court had given him no relief in his plea against the centra agency's decision.

