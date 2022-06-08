Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL106 LD CONG-BJP-CONTROVERSY Cong says today's fringe will be BJP's mainstream tomorrow, questions PM Modi's silence on row over remarks on Prophet New Delhi: Stepping up attack, the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of promoting its leaders who ''spew venom'' and questioned the prime minister for keeping ''silent'' even after India faced international condemnation over the remarks of the ruling party's now-sacked spokespersons.

DEL105 LD HEAT Heatwave continues in northwest, central India New Delhi: Parts of northwest and central India reeled under a searing heatwave on Wednesday with Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Brahmapuri in Maharashtra recording a highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

DEL103 INDIA-IRAN-LD-ABDOLLAHIAN EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Iranian counterpart after row over Prophet New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive talks with his visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, focusing on boosting bilateral ties, and deliberating on the situation in Afghanistan and the Ukraine crisis.

DEL94 DEF-LD CHINA-BORDER Some infrastructure being set up by China near border with India alarming: US commander New Delhi: Some of the defence infrastructure being set up by China near its border with India is ''alarming'' and the ''destabilising and corrosive'' behaviour of the Chinese Community Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region is simply not helpful, US Army’s Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn said here on Wednesday.

DEL101 DL-POLICE-MOOSEWALA Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala murder: Delhi Police New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.

DEL87 CONG-RAHUL-STRENGTH Cong to put up show of strength on Monday when Rahul appears before ED New Delhi: The Congress is preparing for a major show of strength in the national capital on June 13 when former party chief Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

DEL113 THAKUR-KEJRIWAL-JAIN Kejriwal enacting drama over ED action against Jain, AAP will draw a blank in HP polls: Thakur New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday of enacting a ''drama'' over the ED action against Satyendar Jain and asked what were his compulsions in defending his cabinet colleague, who has been accused of serious charges of corruption.

DEL97 KL-GOLDSMUGGLING-LD BJP Don't sell country for few pieces of gold: BJP to Kerala govt New Delhi: The BJP hit out at the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday over a case of alleged gold smuggling and said this is not merely about money and smuggling, but also about ''national security'' and ''for a few pieces of gold, please do not sell the country''.

DEL93 AVI-LD DGCA-MASK De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines New Delhi: Airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face mask inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

DEL90 HEALTH-TREATMENT-REGULATIONS NMC proposes allowing doctors to refuse treatment in case of abusive and violent patients or relatives New Delhi: With the aim to check violence against medicos, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in its draft professional conduct regulations has proposed allowing doctors to refuse treatment in case of abusive and violent patients or relatives.

LEGAL LGD8 DL-HC-EXCISE Liquor license can't be cancelled for public sentiment against vend location: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said that the license of a liquor vend cannot be cancelled on account of “public sentiment” being opposed to its location.

LGD9 DL-HC-CHIDAMBARAM Visa scam: ED opposes Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in money laundering case in HC New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram in the alleged Chinese Visas scam case, saying there is no genuine apprehension of his arrest.

FOREIGN FGN84 CHINA-LANKA-LD INDIA China commends India's aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka; says South Asia remains its priority Beijing: In a rare gesture, China on Wednesday commended India's efforts to assist Sri Lanka to deal with its worst financial crisis but refuted the island nation's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's remarks that Beijing has shifted its strategic focus from South Asia, including Pakistan, to South East Asia, saying the region still remained its priority. By K J M Varma FGN68 UK-CINEMA-MUSLIMS UK cinema chain cancels screenings of film on Prophet's daughter amid protests London: One of the UK’s largest cinema chains has announced the cancellation of all screenings of a controversial new film claiming to reflect the story of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad after British Muslim protests across different cities.

By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)