Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to hold 'Mahila Darbar' on June 10

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to hold a 'Mahila Darbar' on June 10 to ''hear the unheard voices of women.'' The 'Darbar' would be held from noon to 1 PM on June 10 at the Raj Bhavan here.

Women who wish to meet the Governor at the 'Mahila Darbar' can take an appointment for the purpose, a Raj Bhavan press communique said on Wednesday. PTI SJR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)