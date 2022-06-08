Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to hold 'Mahila Darbar' on June 10
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to hold a 'Mahila Darbar' on June 10 to ''hear the unheard voices of women.'' The 'Darbar' would be held from noon to 1 PM on June 10 at the Raj Bhavan here.
Women who wish to meet the Governor at the 'Mahila Darbar' can take an appointment for the purpose, a Raj Bhavan press communique said on Wednesday. PTI SJR NVG NVG
