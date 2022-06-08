Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Australia for technical cooperation in urban water security

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Government of India and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Government of Australia for Technical Cooperation in urban water management, said a press release issued by the Cabinet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 22:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Government of India and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Government of Australia for Technical Cooperation in urban water management, said a press release issued by the Cabinet. According to the statement, the MoU has been signed in December 2021.

MoU would reinforce bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of urban water security, added the press release, said the press release. According to the statement, the MoU would strengthen institutional capacities at all levels for urban water management; improve accessibility, affordability and quality of water and sanitation services; promote the circular economy of water and water-secure cities; encourage climate-resilient water management practices; enhance community participation in water management and improve social inclusion through initiatives for accessible infrastructure, as per the statement.

MoU will enable both sides to learn about technological advancements gained by the two nations in key areas of urban water security and will promote the exchange of learning, best practices and capacity building of institutions, said the statement. This will help towards the realisation of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

