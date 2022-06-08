Left Menu

Thieves break into Jharkhand ATM, steal Rs 12 lakh

The ATM was situated in the main market of Baharagora in Ghatsila Sub-division. Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ghatsila, Kuldip Toppo said he miscreants were possibly outsiders.We are verifying the CCTV footages of the ATM and other CCTVs nearby to establish the identity of the miscreants, he said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:30 IST
Jamshedpur, June 8 (pti) Unidentified miscreants broke open the ATM of a nationalized bank in Baharagora, in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday night, and stole Rs.12 lakhs a police officer said.

The miscreants are suspected to have used a gas cutter to break open the ATM of Bank of India, the police officer said. The ATM was situated in the main market of Baharagora in Ghatsila Sub-division. Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Ghatsila), Kuldip Toppo said he miscreants were possibly outsiders.

''We are verifying the CCTV footages of the ATM and other CCTVs nearby to establish the identity of the miscreants,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

