Spain says nothing indicates Algeria could alter gas supply

Spain's foreign minister said on Wednesday that nothing indicated that Algeria could take measures affecting its gas supply to Spain after suspending its 20-year-old treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation with Spain.

The Algerian government is a reliable partner and has given Spain guarantees at the highest level regarding its gas supply, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters when asked if Algeria could now adopt measures against Spain involving gas and migration issues.

