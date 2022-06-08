Video of Muslim women urging Mumbai police to arrest Nupur Sharma goes viral on social media

The video of a group of Muslim women urging the Mumbai police to arrest suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad went viral on social media on Wednesday. The purported video was shot at Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai last week and was uploaded on a social networking site, a senior police official said. The video, which lasts less than a minute, shows the women asking the police officials to arrest Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The video shows some women saying that lack of action against Sharma could prompt other people to pass similar remarks.

An FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie Police Station on May 28 for her objectionable remarks. Mumbai police has sought a video of the TV debate, during which Sharma passed the remarks, from the news channel concerned. The city police are yet to summon Sharma to record her statement in connection with the case, the official said adding investigation is underway. The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after a row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries. Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate nearly recently, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some Arab countries.

