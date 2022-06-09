Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Sievierodonetsk defenders are inflicting big losses
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:46 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said defenders in the city of Sievierodonetsk were inflicting major losses on Russian troops during what he called a very fierce and very difficult battle.
"In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there," he said in an online address.
