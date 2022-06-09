Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

ACLU sues to stop Texas from treating transgender care as child abuse

A group representing 600 Texas families and backed by the American Civil Liberties Union sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday to stop state officials from treating transgender healthcare for minors as a form of child abuse. In February, the Texas governor ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services to open child abuse investigations of families that provide minors with transgender care such as estrogen or testosterone treatments or hormone blockers that delay the onset of puberty.

Gymnastics-Nassar whistleblower says lawsuits against FBI can prompt change for future survivors

Former gymnast and whistleblower Rachael Denhollander said lawsuits filed on Wednesday alleging the FBI botched its investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar could bring about meaningful change for survivors of abuse. Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the more than 90 claimants accusing former FBI agents of mishandling credible complaints in 2015 regarding Nassar and seeking a total of more than $1 billion.

U.S. unveils new Latin America economic plan at reboot summit dogged by dissent

The Biden administration unveiled a new proposed U.S. economic partnership with Latin America on Wednesday as regional leaders gathered for a summit in Los Angeles whose agenda has been undermined by discord over the guest list. Seeking to counter China’s growing clout in the region, a senior administration official said President Joe Biden is offering neighbors to the south an alternative that calls for increased U.S. engagement, including more investment, strengthening supply lines and building on existing trade deals.

San Francisco voters oust district attorney in test of crime concerns

San Francisco voters on Tuesday recalled the California city's district attorney, Chesa Boudin, a progressive Democrat who instituted criminal justice reform, in a nationally watched test of frustrations over rising crime and gun violence. Downstate in Los Angeles, voters also sounded off on public safety concerns, with a plurality supporting Rick Caruso, a billionaire former Republican who ran on a platform of reducing crime and homelessness in the city. The mayor's race is headed to a runoff in November.

Heat wave bakes U.S. Southwest, temperatures rise well above 100 degrees

A scorching heat wave was expected to blanket the U.S. Southwest beginning on Wednesday and push temperatures over 100 degrees F for the rest of week, leading forecasters to warn residents to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activities. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to soar well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) across southern Texas, Arizona and up through Central California and into Western Nevada until Sunday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in several advisories.

Trump ally Kristi Noem wins in South Dakota, Montana midterm primary a tight race

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, easily won the Republican nomination to seek reelection in November, while a former member of Trump's cabinet was locked in a tight race in his Montana primary for the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. Noem, known for her opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, won her primary with 77% of the vote, while former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of Montana was locked in a tight race as he seeks the party's nomination to return to Congress.

More than 600 conservatives, mostly in Texas, call for gun reform

More than 600 conservative gun rights supporters, including several major Republican donors, are urging Congress to pass gun control measures in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and elsewhere in the United States. A group of mostly Texas residents organized by Todd Maclin, a former senior executive at J.P. Morgan Chase, signed an open letter in support of expanding background checks for gun purchases, passing "red flag" laws to deny firearms to people judged a risk to themselves or the public, and raising the minimum age to buy some guns to 21 from 18.

Dozens of abuse survivors sue FBI over Nassar investigation

More than 90 women filed lawsuits on Wednesday against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into onetime USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, one of the law firms handling the case said. Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the women who filed federal tort claims against the agency, seeking a total of more than $1 billion, the California law firm of Manly, Stewart and Finaldi said in a statement.

Man charged with attempted murder of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

A California man armed with a handgun who planned to kill Brett Kavanaugh was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday after being arrested near the U.S. Supreme Court justice's Maryland home, voicing dismay about expected rulings curtailing abortion access and expanding gun rights, authorities said. The man, identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Roske of the Los Angeles suburb of Simi Valley, was carrying a handgun he had purchased for the purpose of killing Kavanaugh as well as ammunition, a crow bar, pepper spray and other items, according to an affidavit signed by an FBI agent.

Trump, adult children agree to testify in NY civil probe

Donald Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, have agreed to testify starting July 15 in a New York state civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices. The Trumps' testimony could last through the following week, according to an agreement with state Attorney General Letitia James made public on Wednesday. James is investigating whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and tax authorities.

