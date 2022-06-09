One dead in Mumbai building collapse
One person died after a three-storey building collapsed in suburban Bandra, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.
The ground plus two storey structure in Shastrinagar locality collapsed shortly after midnight, the official said.
A few persons are believed to be under the rubble, the official said, adding rescue operations are underway.
