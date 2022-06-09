Left Menu

UK to consider smoking recommendations, publish its own plan in due course

Sajid Javid Image Credit: Flickr
The British government will consider the recommendations of a report on smoking and publish its own plan in due course, health minister Sajid Javid said in a written statement to parliament.

"The Independent Review will help to inform our upcoming White Paper on Health Disparities, which we plan to publish this summer. To complement this, the Department will also be publishing a new Tobacco Control Plan in due course," Javid's statement said.

