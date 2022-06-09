Gold mine attacked in Burkina Faso, two dead - mine official

A large industrial gold mine in Burkina Faso was attacked during the night and one soldier and one civilian were killed, an official at the mine said on Thursday when reached by telephone, but was cut off before giving any further details.

A Burkinabe security source who had spoken to a contact at the Karma mine said about 200 unknown attackers had arrived just before dawn. Two other industry sources said the attack was eventually repelled.

