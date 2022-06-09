Left Menu

Three undertrials escape from Banswara jail in Rajasthan

They jumped an inner boundary wall 12 feet tall and then the outer wall of 20 feet with the help of a rope they made with blankets, he said.Parmesh 22, Kamlesh 20, and Praveen 19 were under judicial custody in different cases.Singh said that the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am and came to light at around 5 am.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:35 IST
Three undertrials escape from Banswara jail in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Three undertrial prisoners escaped on Thursday from the Banswara district jail making a hole in the wall and using blankets for rope.

Jailer Man Singh said that the accused loosened some stones in a wall of the barrack using plates, removed some of the stones from near the window, and escaped. ''They jumped an inner boundary wall 12 feet tall and then the outer wall of 20 feet with the help of a rope they made with blankets,'' he said.

Parmesh (22), Kamlesh (20), and Praveen (19) were under judicial custody in different cases.

Singh said that the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am and came to light at around 5 am. “Local police were informed about the incident and the accused are being searched for,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022