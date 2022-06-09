Three undertrials escape from Banswara jail in Rajasthan

Three undertrial prisoners escaped on Thursday from the Banswara district jail making a hole in the wall and using blankets for rope.

Jailer Man Singh said that the accused loosened some stones in a wall of the barrack using plates, removed some of the stones from near the window, and escaped. ''They jumped an inner boundary wall 12 feet tall and then the outer wall of 20 feet with the help of a rope they made with blankets,'' he said.

Parmesh (22), Kamlesh (20), and Praveen (19) were under judicial custody in different cases.

Singh said that the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am and came to light at around 5 am. “Local police were informed about the incident and the accused are being searched for,” he added.

