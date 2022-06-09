Left Menu

UP: 2 dead, 7 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Bijnor

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:37 IST
UP: 2 dead, 7 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Bijnor
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died while seven others were injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here on Thursday, police said.

The nine passengers, residents of Hamidpur village in the district, were returning from Haridwar when the accident occurred in an area under Mandaweli police station, according to police.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (20) and Manish (21), police said.

Among those injured were two minors, Sane (8) and Avnish (10), they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022