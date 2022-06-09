UP: 2 dead, 7 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Bijnor

Two people died while seven others were injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here on Thursday, police said.

The nine passengers, residents of Hamidpur village in the district, were returning from Haridwar when the accident occurred in an area under Mandaweli police station, according to police.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (20) and Manish (21), police said.

Among those injured were two minors, Sane (8) and Avnish (10), they said.

