U.S. mission to Palestinians renamed on Twitter, signaling possible upgrade

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 16:02 IST
The Twitter account for the U.S. diplomatic mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem carried a new name on Thursday, signaling a possible upgrade in ties ahead of a planned visit by President Joe Biden to the region.

The former "Palestinian Affairs Unit" (PAU) within the U.S. Embassy was redesignated as the "U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem" at Twitter handle @USPalAffairs.

U.S. spokespeople did not immediately comment on the change.

