Turkey's Erdogan calls on Greece not to arm non-military islands

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming islands with non-military status and should abide by international agreements, in comments likely to fuel a renewal in long-running tensions between the Aegean Sea neighbours. Last week he announced Turkey was halting talks with Greece, partly over a dispute with the Greek prime minister, and what Ankara calls airspace violations.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 16:26 IST
Tayyip Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming islands with non-military status and should abide by international agreements, in comments likely to fuel a renewal in long-running tensions between the Aegean Sea neighbours.

Last week he announced Turkey was halting talks with Greece, partly over a dispute with the Greek prime minister, and what Ankara calls airspace violations. After a five-year hiatus, the two NATO members last year resumed talks to address differences in the Mediterranean Sea and other bilateral issues. The talks have made little progress and the countries have frequently traded barbs.

"I warn Greece to avoid dreams, acts, and statements that will result in regret. Come to your senses," he said in a televised speech made as he observed Turkish military exercises near Izmir on the coast of western Turkey. "Turkey will not renounce its rights in the Aegean and will not back down from using rights that are established by international agreements when it comes to arming islands."

The countries have long been at odds over issues such as maritime boundaries, overlapping claims over their continental shelves, airspace, migrants, and ethnically split Cyprus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

