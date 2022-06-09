Left Menu

EU court says UK residents in EU nations can't vote there

The European Unions top court ruled on Thursday that British citizens living long-term in the 27 EU member countries have no right to vote or stand for office in the bloc unless they have obtained a European nationality.The ruling came in what was seen as a test case for the rights of UK citizens who continue to live in the EU despite Britains exit from the bloc two years ago.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:36 IST
EU court says UK residents in EU nations can't vote there
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that British citizens living long-term in the 27 EU member countries have no right to vote or stand for office in the bloc unless they have obtained a European nationality.

The ruling came in what was seen as a test case for the rights of UK citizens who continue to live in the EU despite Britain's exit from the bloc two years ago. More than one million Britons were living in Europe. Many opposed Brexit in January 2020 and had their lives upended.

The case was first launched in France by a British woman who has lived there for more than three decades, but who was struck off the electoral roll after Brexit and couldn't vote in local elections in March 2020. She had declined to apply for French nationality.

The woman, identified only by her initials EP in line with court practice, argues that she was deprived of her right to vote in the EU, but also in the UK owing to a rule there that prevents people from voting if they've lived abroad for more than 15 years.

But the European Court of Justice ruled that people living in Europe even prior to Brexit "no longer enjoy the status of citizen of the Union, nor, more specifically, the right to vote and to stand as a candidate in municipal elections in their Member State of residence," according to a court statement.

The Luxembourg-based court said that "this is an automatic consequence of the sole sovereign decision taken by the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022