Macron: imperative to get strong parliament majority to avoid risk of "French disorder"
French President Emmanuel Macron said it was imperative that this month's parliamentary election resulted in a "strong and clear" majority for his political bloc to be able to push through pro-business reforms and avoid a "French disorder."
"We must continue with the reforms," said Macron on Thursday, during a visit to the southern French region of Tarn.
