UK to launch review of mortgage market, PM Boris Johnson says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:23 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said his government would launch a comprehensive review of the mortgage market to examine how access to low deposit mortgages could be secured.

"Today, I can announce a comprehensive review of the mortgage market, reporting back this autumn it will look at how we can give our nation of aspiring homeowners better access to low deposit mortgages," Johnson said in a speech on the economy.

