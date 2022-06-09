Man killed in UP over love affair; FIR registered

A 30-year-old man was killed here for allegedly falling in love with a woman against the wishes of her family, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night.

Police have detained three people in connection with the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said, ''One Deepak Yadav went out of his house on Wednesday night. His body with injury marks was found outside the village by his family members a few hours later.

''Prima facie, it appears that Deepak was severely beaten by wooden sticks. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of injuries and death,'' he said.

According to the villagers, the victim was in love with the daughter of another villager Kishan Yadav. Kishan and his family members were against the relationship.

Police have lodged an FIR against Kishan and his family members Chandan and Suresh Yadav.

