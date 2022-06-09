Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on inflation, rate hike angst

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:01 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as rising bond yields pressured technology and growth stocks, while concerns around surging inflation and the path for interest rate hikes sapped risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.28 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 32,828.62.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.12 points, or 0.34%, at 4,101.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.80 points, or 0.58%, to 12,016.47 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

