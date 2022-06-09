Left Menu

2 held for honey-trapping man in Gurugram, key accused at large

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:09 IST
Gurugram police on Thursday nabbed two people for allegedly honey-trapping and abducting a man, officials said.

The key accused, a woman, is still absconding, police said.

The arrested people are Dinesh Chaudhary from Rajasthan's Jaipur and Nitin, a resident of Mahendergarh in Haryana.

Efforts to nab the key accused, who goes by the name Tanu Sharma on her social media profile, are underway, they said.

The victim, who works as an air conditioner mechanic in Gurugram, had said in his police complaint that he came in contact with Sharma on WhatsApp and she later summoned him to a hotel in Sector 29.

The complainant said he was forced to have sex with Sharma while her gang members filmed the act. They allegedly beat him up and also held him captive in a hotel room, from where he managed to flee after few days.

The accused are booked under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 377 (sodomy), 379-B (snatching with force), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station.

Our teams are on the job and conducting raids to nab the woman, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, Sanjeev Balhara said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

