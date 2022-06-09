Left Menu

T'gana gangrape case: Cops to appeal to JJB to try 5 juveniles as adults

The police sought custodial interrogation of the accused as part of further investigation into the case, including for recreation of scene of offence.In a related development, the Juvenile Justice Board allowed a petition of the police, seeking custody of three CCLs for questioning them for four days from June 10.The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a day-time party, was allegedly raped by five persons, including four juveniles, police had earlier said.The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle MPV after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:23 IST
T'gana gangrape case: Cops to appeal to JJB to try 5 juveniles as adults
  • Country:
  • India

The city police is mulling filing a petition with the Juvenile Justice Board seeking to treat the five CCLs (child in conflict with law) as adults during the trial in the gang-rape case, to ensure that the accused get the maximum punishment.

Six people, including five juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. One juvenile was purportedly seen in videos misbehaving with the victim, but was not involved in the offence, police said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told PTI that they are considering filing a plea before the board to treat the five as adults to ensure that they receive maximum punishment.

He had already said that stringent sections of law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime and the punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty.

The case is now under investigation and once the charge sheet is filed, a requisition will be made to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to make a recommendation that the five CCLs be tried as adults, police sources said adding ''otherwise as juveniles they get only 3 years jail term''.

Telangana Minister and Working President of TRS K T Rama Rao welcomed the move by the police to file the plea.

In a tweet, he said, ''I welcome & support the stand of @TelanganaCOPs. If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult & not as a juvenile''.

Meanwhile, the police took custody of the adult accused lodged in a prison here, after a local court granted his custody. The police sought custodial interrogation of the accused as part of further investigation into the case, including for recreation of scene of offence.

In a related development, the Juvenile Justice Board allowed a petition of the police, seeking custody of three CCLs for questioning them for four days from June 10.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a day-time party, was allegedly raped by five persons, including four juveniles, police had earlier said.

The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022