Separatist Donbas region issues death penalty to captured British, Moroccan fighters - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:29 IST
The supreme court of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) issued death sentences on Thursday to two British men and one Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The three men said they will appeal the decision, Tass reported.
