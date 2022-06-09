Left Menu

Telangana Health Minister stresses on improving quality of services in hospitals

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday asked officials to strive towards making the state the number one in health sector.

Harish Rao, who held a review meeting on the functioning of teaching hospitals, gave several directives on improving the quality of services.

Observing that there has been good progress in the improvement of services, he said outpatient counters in hospitals should be increased where it is necessary, according to an official release.

The Minister directed that steps should be taken to ensure that fans, bedsheets and toilets in hospitals are in good condition and also to see that the patients are treated without delay.

He said incidents like taking money from patients should not happen as salaries have been enhanced for sanitation staff.

The quality of food should improve as 'diet charges' have been increased, he said.

The hospital superintendents should take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of mortuaries as funds have been provided for its modernisation, the Minister said.

He directed that the functioning of blood banks, AIDS control activities, sanitation, diet and others should be monitored.

The Minister appreciated that deliveries in government hospitals have seen an appreciable rise.

The hospitals should have medicine stocks for at least three months, Harish Rao said.

He also urged officials that cataract surgeries, knee replacement operations and others should see a further rise.

The Minister gave several other suggestions and directives on various aspects of functioning of hospitals, according to the release.

