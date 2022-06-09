Left Menu

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation meets Uttar Pradesh CM

A delegation from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss enhancing technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition and agriculture. The chief minister praised the foundation for its work in the field of health and nutrition.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:40 IST
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation meets Uttar Pradesh CM
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss enhancing technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition and agriculture. The delegation headed by BMGF CEO Mark Suzman lauded the COVID-19 management of the state, a press release said. The chief minister praised the foundation for its work in the field of health and nutrition. It has taken several government schemes to the people effectively, the release read.

Adityanath also mentioned the contribution of the foundation in the Covid management. Speaking on the occasion, Suzman said that he works in many countries and has seen the Covid-19 management everywhere and it would be fair to say that the pandemic situation has been managed better in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

The way the leadership has handled the pandemic considering the population density and other social issues is commendable, he said, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022