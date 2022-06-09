Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation meets Uttar Pradesh CM

A delegation from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss enhancing technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition and agriculture. The delegation headed by BMGF CEO Mark Suzman lauded the COVID-19 management of the state, a press release said. The chief minister praised the foundation for its work in the field of health and nutrition. It has taken several government schemes to the people effectively, the release read.

Adityanath also mentioned the contribution of the foundation in the Covid management. Speaking on the occasion, Suzman said that he works in many countries and has seen the Covid-19 management everywhere and it would be fair to say that the pandemic situation has been managed better in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

The way the leadership has handled the pandemic considering the population density and other social issues is commendable, he said, the statement added.

