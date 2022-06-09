Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation meets Uttar Pradesh CM
A delegation from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss enhancing technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition and agriculture. The chief minister praised the foundation for its work in the field of health and nutrition.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss enhancing technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition and agriculture. The delegation headed by BMGF CEO Mark Suzman lauded the COVID-19 management of the state, a press release said. The chief minister praised the foundation for its work in the field of health and nutrition. It has taken several government schemes to the people effectively, the release read.
Adityanath also mentioned the contribution of the foundation in the Covid management. Speaking on the occasion, Suzman said that he works in many countries and has seen the Covid-19 management everywhere and it would be fair to say that the pandemic situation has been managed better in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh.
The way the leadership has handled the pandemic considering the population density and other social issues is commendable, he said, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bill
- Uttar
- BMGF
- Melinda Gates Foundation
- Yogi Adityanath
- India
- Mark Suzman
- Suzman
- Covid
ALSO READ
India's retirees tap savings, eat less as living costs soar
AMNS India announces Rs 1,000 cr additional investment in AP to expand Vizag pellet plant capacity
India reports 2,124 new COVID infections in last 24 hours
Chessable Masters: Indian GM Praggnanandhaa shocks Anish Giri, meets Ding Liren in final
Change of strategy for grand old party: Stress on speaking Indian National Congress instead of Congress