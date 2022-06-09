Hindu right wing activist held in UP's Ballia for posting 'objectionable' content against Prophet

A man alleged to be a member of a Hindu right wing group has been arrested for posting "objectionable" content on Twitter against Prophet Mohammad, police here said on Thursday.

The man was identified as Pushkar Rai Monu, a resident of Sikandarpur Police Station area of the district, Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayar said. Monu had made an objectionable post against Prophet Mohammad on Tuesday on Twitter, he said. Police took note of the matter and on the complaint of Sikanderpur Police Station in-charge, a case was registered against Monu and he was arrested, the SP said. According to police, Monu is said to be the national organisation secretary of the Hindu Samaj Party.

