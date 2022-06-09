Michigan GOP governor candidate Kelley arrested for role in Capitol riots
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:00 IST
The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday over misdemeanor charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by throngs of then-President Donald Trump's supporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Republican
- Michigan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Herschel Walker wins Georgia Republican U.S. Senate primary in test of Trump's sway
Biden says U.S. needs to stand up to gun lobby after Texas school shooting
South Korea, U.S. security advisers hold talks after N.Korea fires salvo of missiles
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections