Left Menu

IMF names resident representative for Lebanon to continue reform talks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has picked a resident representative for Lebanon, the multilateral lender's spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday. Rice, who did not specify who had been named for the position, added the IMF will continue its talks on an economic reform programme with the country.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:14 IST
IMF names resident representative for Lebanon to continue reform talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has picked a resident representative for Lebanon, the multilateral lender's spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice, who did not specify who had been named for the position, added the IMF will continue its talks on an economic reform programme with the country. The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Lebanon for a four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in April. The programme is still pending the IMF executive board's approval, which could only come following a series of reforms.

Lebanon's caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, who has been negotiating with the IMF, hailed it as a "good move." "The government accepted immediately when it was asked. He will be meeting with all the officials almost on a weekly basis and to report back to Washington," Chami told Reuters, without confirming the identity of the representative.

He said the representative, who would arrive in Lebanon this month, would also provide technical support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022