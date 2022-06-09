Left Menu

Man robbed at gunpoint in Delhi, cops begin probe

The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it had registered a case after four people robbed a man of his belongings at gunpoint in the Rajender Nagar area, a purported video of which was shared on social media.Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary posted the video clip on his Twitter handle.In the video, three persons are seen chatting on the roadside. In the meantime, four masked men, carrying arms, reached there and robbed one of the trio at gunpoint.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:23 IST
The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it had registered a case after four people robbed a man of his belongings at gunpoint in the Rajender Nagar area, a purported video of which was shared on social media.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary posted the video clip on his Twitter handle.

In the video, three persons are seen chatting on the roadside. In the meantime, four masked men, carrying arms, reached there and robbed one of the trio at gunpoint. They then fled in a white car.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform about the FIR.

''An FIR registered at PS Rajender Nagar on receiving a complaint last night about 4 men robbing a person of his belongings at gunpoint & driving off in a white car. Investigation on,” it tweeted.

