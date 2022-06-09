Sudan's main opposition coalition to meet with the military -party leader

Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will hold an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States, Sudan's Umma party leader told Reuters on Thursday.

United Nations and African Union-sponsored talks aiming to restore political order in post-coup Sudan began on Wednesday with military leaders at the table and the main civilian groups boycotting.

