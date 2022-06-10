Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Rinda

International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) on Thursday issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) against gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar and gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. Brar was allegedly involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, popular Punjabi rapper.

Earlier, Brar had claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala's murder. "Goldy Brar is suspected to be operating from Canada while Rinda is suspected to be operating from Pakistan," said a senior police officer.

He added that Rinda is connected to the banned pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and works in coordination with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. A senior CBI official informed that after the issuance of RCN, the process to enable their extradition to India will begin.

Rinda was suspected of carrying out a terror attack at the Nawanshahr Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) building early on November 8. Earlier on Thursday, the Interpol had issued the RCN against Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

"The RCN has been issued. The CBI liaison officer will coordinate with Interpol and a proposal will be moved through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for extradition," he said. Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is operating from Canada.

Meanwhile, CBI on Thursday issued clarifications on reports regarding the Red Corner Notice (RCN) request against Goldy Brar. On Wednesday, Punjab Police said that on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, they had already sent the proposal to the CBI to issue a Red-Corner notice against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.

In the present matter, the proposal for issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy was received on May 30 at 12:25 pm from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through e-mail. In this e-mail dated May 30, a copy of a letter dated May 19 was attached. Also, a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab police in IPCU, CBI, New Delhi on May 30. (ANI)

