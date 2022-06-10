Peru communities say will grant truce, allow Las Bambas mine restart

Two indigenous Peruvian communities that are protesting against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine, forcing it to halt operations in April, on Thursday said they were willing to allow a 30-day truce and for the mine to restart operations.

Leaders from the Fuerabamba and Huancuire communities said they would allow the truce in exchange for a new round of talks.

The communities say Las Bambas has pending commitments with them.

